Monsters at Work Creator Explains How Mike and Sully Fit Into the Story
The beloved Monsters, Inc. franchise has returned with the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work, which explores some new characters working at the company after it shifts from scares to laughs. The series revolves around a new set of characters led by Tylor Tuskmon, the top scaring student at Monsters University who was hired to be a scarer for Monsters, Inc., only to show up the day after scaring stopped. While a lovable band of new misfits are the focal point of Monsters at Work, Mike and Sulley still play a very important role in the story.
