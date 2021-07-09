Monsters at Work Creator Explains How Mike and Sully Fit Into the Story

From the moment she first appeared on screen in the first episode of Season 1 of Marvel Studios' Loki, the Time Variance Authority's animated mascot of sorts Miss Minutes (voiced by legendary voice actress Tara Strong) was not only a fan favorite but captured the imagination as well. As the series continued, fans started to wonder if the sweet and helpful character might actually have a larger and perhaps more sinister role in things. In fact, heading into the season finale, some fans even floated the theory that Miss Minutes could secretly be behind the entire TVA. With the finale now here, fans get to see exactly how the character fits into things and Loki director Kate Herron explains that it was decided early on that Miss Minutes had to be a part of the story overall and explained a bit of the process behind what they ended up doing with the character.