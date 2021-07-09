Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

School district in Pennsylvania to require clear backpacks for grades 6-12

By SARAH METTS
nbc25news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A Pennsylvania school board approved a new backpack policy change for the upcoming school year that affects all students grades six through 12. During the Altoona Area School District's board meeting on June 21, the board approved the changes to the student code of conduct for the 2021-22 school year to require all secondary students to carry clear backpacks.

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Aasd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst School District In Each State

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success — including academic success. […]
Virginia Statewydaily.com

Virginia K-12 Students Are Still Required to Wear Masks in School

STATEWIDE — K-12 students in Virginia will still need to wear masks while in school through at least July 25. In a news release sent out Thursday, July 1, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) encourages Virginians to continue wearing masks indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), particularly those over the age of two who are not fully or not qualified to be vaccinated.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 7th Worst Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too. Parents were forced to deal with tough choices: send their children to school or start an at-home learning program? Educators had to manage the transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. Many students transitioned from a pre-pandemic routine of going to class, seeing friends, and talking with teachers to a new reality of learning exclusively through a computer or mobile device. Before the upheaval started, school districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. Data from the Nation’s Report Card showed that math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic. Many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages. With more than 90% of school funding coming from state and local sources, the pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.
Manitowoc, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public School District Meeting (Personnel Committee) 7/12/2021

The Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education’s Personnel Committee is scheduled to gather this evening, with the entire meeting being held in a closed session. At their 4:00 PM meeting, the Committee will continue their annual performance evaluation of Superintendent Mark Holzman. That is the only item on the...
Charleston County, SCabcnews4.com

Area school districts will no longer require masks for students, staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Area school districts will no longer require face coverings for students or staff. This includes Charleston County, Berkeley County, and Dorchester County school districts. The change comes after South Carolina Legislature’s “Mask Mandate Prohibition” proviso, signed into law by Governor McMaster. It applies to all school,...
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AKHomer News

School board grades its performance

Results from a self-evaluation survey completed by two-thirds of the members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education show that the board members think the board’s relationship with the superintendent, members of the community and one another could be improved. In all, six of the board’s nine...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Pennsylvania work search requirements to resume next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is restarting work search requirements next week for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation. Work search requirements go into effect on July 18, which means those receiving unemployment benefits must search for work during the week of July 11-17, 2021. The work-search requirement means...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Teachers, District 6 give June summer school program an 'A'

Jul. 6—It's only early July, but already it's been a long summer for more than a few Greeley-Evans School District 6 teachers. The teachers and the district last week wrapped a month-long summer school session designed to help students make up for any learning deficits through the 2020-21 school year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania Statenewsitem.com

Pennsylvania state university system merges 6 schools into 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Six of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities will be consolidated into two new institutions under a unanimous vote Wednesday by the State System of Higher Education's governing board. Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven universities in northern Pennsylvania will form one institution; California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in...
Lake County, FLmynews13.com

Parents concerned after Lake County private school closes

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 200 students in Lake County are scrambling to find a new school after Adventure Christian Academy abruptly closed last week. Adventure Christian Academy closed suddenly in Lake County. School officials say they did not have the funding to keep the school open. School officials say...
Penn, PAcbslocal.com

Penn State Trustees Votes To Raise Tuition For Upcoming School Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State will impose its first tuition increase for incoming in-state undergraduate students since the 2017-18 school year, under a plan approved by trustees on Thursday. Incoming Pennsylvania resident students will see a 2.5% tuition increase at all campuses for the 2021-22 school year. At the...
Peck, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Peck schools not requiring face masks or vaccinations

(PEC) – July 16th, 2021. As we prepare for the approaching school year it is important for parents and students to understand what the upcoming school year will look like. While last year was difficult, we are proud of the fact that we were able to remain open and deliver face-to-face instruction for our students for the majority of the school year. We are excited to welcome students back to school in the fall on Tuesday, August 31st at 8 am.

Comments / 0

Community Policy