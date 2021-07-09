Tesla (TSLA) September 700 calls active

Tesla shares continue to act in a sideways manner with little direction. TSLA stock aims to test 200-day moving average. Tesla releases results on Monday, July 26. Tesla stock continues to show little direction and is stuck in a largely sideways range. This was exactly as FXStreet had been calling earlier in June when some powerful moves occurred, breaking some key levels. First, we identified the break above $635 and how the lack of volume could have seen it gather momentum, exactly as happened. Thereafter, Tesla targeted the next resistance at $667, but FXStreet had identified that from $667 to $715 Tesla would run into a lot of heavy volume traffic and further gains would be more difficult. This is what panned out as Tesla stock really struggled to even test the psychological $700 level. In the process, we have now put in a bearish double top just under $700 leading to the retracement back to the 200-day moving average. Added to this recent run of bearishness is the broader market starting to turn lower, meaning further headwinds for Tesla.