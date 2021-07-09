Cancel
Stocks

Tesla (TSLA) September 700 calls active

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) 30-day option implied volatility is at 60; compared to its 52-week range of 46 to 130. Call put ratio 1.3 calls to 1 put.

www.streetinsider.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Why is TSLA trending lower?

Tesla shares continue to act in a sideways manner with little direction. TSLA stock aims to test 200-day moving average. Tesla releases results on Monday, July 26. Tesla stock continues to show little direction and is stuck in a largely sideways range. This was exactly as FXStreet had been calling earlier in June when some powerful moves occurred, breaking some key levels. First, we identified the break above $635 and how the lack of volume could have seen it gather momentum, exactly as happened. Thereafter, Tesla targeted the next resistance at $667, but FXStreet had identified that from $667 to $715 Tesla would run into a lot of heavy volume traffic and further gains would be more difficult. This is what panned out as Tesla stock really struggled to even test the psychological $700 level. In the process, we have now put in a bearish double top just under $700 leading to the retracement back to the 200-day moving average. Added to this recent run of bearishness is the broader market starting to turn lower, meaning further headwinds for Tesla.
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Slightly Down, Tesla Under Pressure as Xpeng Slashes Its New Sedan Prices

Since hitting an all-time high of around $900 at the beginning of the year, Tesla stock has dropped approximately 8% year-to-date. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is trading 0.72% down, around $639.60 in the pre-market session today. Down approximately 6% in the past five days according to market data provided by MarketWatch, Tesla stock is now under more pressure from Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV).
The Motley Fool

Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed Today

Pity Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders: They just can't catch a break. Last week, the stock received two bullish reports from Wall Street, which you would have expected to send the stock flying. On Thursday, a neutral R.W. Baird initiated coverage with a $39 price target that implied roughly 14% upside for the stock, but it fell anyway. One day later, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an even more bullish overweight rating and $50 price target (48% upside), but Maxar stock rose less than 2%.
Benzinga

Understanding Tesla's Unusual Options Activity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $650.99 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
TSLA Stock: 7 Things Tesla Investors Need to Watch for in Q2 Earnings

Investors in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have seen some of the most prolific returns this past decade has had to offer. Indeed, the rising prevalence of electric vehicles and Tesla's early-mover advantage in this sector is something to behold. Of course, each quarterly earnings report is a big deal to Tesla aficionados....
Goldman Sachs Raises Estimates on Tesla (TSLA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney reiterated a Buy rating and $860.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) while raising our ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Tesla Stock Price and News: Why did TSLA hold the 200-day moving average?

Tesla reverses into autopilot and is charged up for more gains. TSLA stock bounces from the 200-day moving average. Tesla should see further gains on Friday as global equities recover. Tesla (TSLA) stock had a rollercoaster ride on Thursday as much of the global equity sphere were in choppy waters....
Jim Cramer Likes Ford, Tesla, General Motors (In That Order)

Jim Cramer featured General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on his "Mad Dash" stock segment Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What Happened: Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage on General Motors with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $85. The Wedbush Securities analyst believes that General...
Carrier Stock Forecast: Most Attractive Stock in the Industrial Sector?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) continues to be one of the leading companies in its industry. In fact, the current Carrier stock forecast is optimistic as many Wall Street analysts are projecting tremendous earnings growth. The stock is currently up 100% over last year and is already up 27% this year alone.
Bank Of America To Roll Out Bitcoin Futures Trading To Wall Street Investors

For many years, the idea that a traditional financial institution could venture into the bitcoin space was considered laughable. Recently, however, we have witnessed immense interest in crypto from banks. Bank of America, the second-biggest bank in the U.S. by assets, is wading deeper into the $598.23 billion bitcoin market,...
IPO for SPAC TradeUp Acquisition Corp (UPTD) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC TradeUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: UPTDU) (NASDAQ: UPTD) opens for trading at $10 after pricing 4,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi Upgrades AMD (AMD) to Neutral (correction)

(Updated - July 15, 2021 8:31 AM EDT)Citi analyst Christopher Danely upgraded AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) from Sell to Neutral with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Discovery Communications (DISCK) CFO Buys ~$727K in Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCK) (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDA: DISKB) CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels, bought 25,000 shares on 05/24 at $29.09. Wiedenfels bought the 'C' shares 'DISCK'. The CFO owns 75,000 shares direct after the purchase. Shares of the stock...
Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Still Dominate US Electric Car Sales (Charts)

I love seeing the tremendous growth of electric vehicle sales in Europe, which is likely to achieve more than 10% of new car sales being plugin vehicle sales this year, but there is something bittersweet about it. The bitter part is that Europe's quick EV adoption makes the story in the United States quite a bit depressing.

