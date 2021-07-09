Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Giles County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Giles SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GILES COUNTY UNTIL 1030 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pulaski, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Elkton, Goodspring and Frankewing. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 2 and 19.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, TN
City
Elkton, TN
County
Giles County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy