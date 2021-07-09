Special Weather Statement issued for Giles by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Giles SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GILES COUNTY UNTIL 1030 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pulaski, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Elkton, Goodspring and Frankewing. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 2 and 19.alerts.weather.gov
