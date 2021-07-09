‘No Man Of God’ Trailer: Elijah Wood Tries To Extract The Truth From Ted Bundy
Can a conversation change how we see evil? FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier’s own search for answers from one of America’s most notorious serial killers plays out in “No Man of God.” The project, which premiered at Tribeca, focuses on Hagmaier going face to face with Ted Bundy. Instead of the usual serial killer fare, ‘God’ chooses to showcase the final period of Bundy’s life. Past the brutal crimes, what is left relies on the last gaps of someone unrepentant and unremorseful.theplaylist.net
