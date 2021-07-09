‘No Man Of God’ Trailer: Elijah Wood Tries To Extract The Truth From Ted Bundy

It’s no secret that HBO Max has one of the best streaming libraries around, and that’s due not only to the new release Warner Bros. movies that hit HBO Max the same day they’re in theaters, but also a wealth of library titles that are some of the best films ever made. The library has gotten even bigger in July, so we’re highlighting the best of the best – new releases from auteur filmmakers, blockbuster sequels, and even decades-old franchises that feel underrated. Below we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on HBO Max in July 2021, so if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streaming service this month, prioritize one of these titles.