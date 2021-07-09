Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘No Man Of God’ Trailer: Elijah Wood Tries To Extract The Truth From Ted Bundy

By Valerie Thompson
theplaylist.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan a conversation change how we see evil? FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier’s own search for answers from one of America’s most notorious serial killers plays out in “No Man of God.” The project, which premiered at Tribeca, focuses on Hagmaier going face to face with Ted Bundy. Instead of the usual serial killer fare, ‘God’ chooses to showcase the final period of Bundy’s life. Past the brutal crimes, what is left relies on the last gaps of someone unrepentant and unremorseful.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Kirby
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
Robert Patrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of God#Fbi#Spectrevision#Corruptive Influence#Tribeca Review#Land#Kit Lesser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: No Man Of God Trailer Teases A New Spin On The Ted Bundy Story

As strange as it sounds, the Ted Bundy business has been booming recently. Since the beginning of 2019 alone, we’ve seen Zac Efron give a career-best performance as the infamous serial killer in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and there’s another two spins on the Bundy story coming this year through American Boogeyman and No Man of God.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Megan Fox and Bruce Willis hunt a serial killer in trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass

Lionsgate has released trailer, poster and images for the upcoming serial killer thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. Directed by Randall Emmett, the film follows an FBI agent (Megan Fox) and Florida State officer (Emile Hirsch) as they team up to investigate a string of unsolved female murder cases, and also stars Bruce Willis, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Caitlin Carmichael, and Sistine Stallone.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

New Trailer for NO MAN OF GOD – Drama/Thriller Stars Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick. In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy’s execution.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘No Man Of God’–A Ted Bundy Story–Drops First Trailer

The chilling real-life horror story of Ted Bundy will get a new big-screen treatment next month. No Man of God relates the special relationship formed between the infamous serial killer and FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier. The RLJE Films release will debut in theaters, on-demand and on digital Aug. 27, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, and the trailer on this page affords a good look at the gripping presentation.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

NO MAN OF GOD: Official Trailer And Poster For Thriller Starring Elijah Wood And Luke Kirby

RLJE Films is wasting no time getting Amber Sealey's thriller No Man of God, starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby, into American cinemas after its world premiere at Tribeca. The thriller will continue to make appearances at other festivals around the world no doubt, including yesterday's announcement by FrightFest, but in the States you can go see it in theaters, On Demand and Digital on August 27th.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Chad Michael Murray is Ted Bundy in trailer for American Boogeyman

Another day, another Ted Bundy movie trailer… Just days on from our first look at No Man of God starring Elijah Wood, we’ve now got a trailer for writer-director Daniel Farrands’ Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, which follows detective Kathleen McChesney (Holland Roden) and FBI profiler Robert Ressler (Jake Hays) as they hunter for the notorious killer (Chad Michael Murray); take a look below…
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Trailers & Clips: God, Eagle, Snake, Jungle

RLJE Films has premiered the official trailer for the Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby-led thriller “No Man of God”. The story follows an FBI analyst (Wood) as he dives into the twisted mind of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy (Kirby), in his final years on death row.
MoviesElite Daily

Yet Another Hot Celeb Is Starring In A Ted Bundy Movie And Twitter Is Over It

Serial killers are an endlessly fascinating subject. Murder mysteries have been one of the most popular forms of entertainment since the dawn of television and movies; true crime stories have gripped audiences for decades before podcasts revived the genre. But audiences in recent years have become savvier about the presentation of these real-life characters, especially in films and docudramas that attempt to glamorize what they’ve done by casting attractive celebrities in the roles. The newest fave for this sort of treatment has been Ted Bundy, and judging by reactions on Twitter, the newest Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman trailer finally seems to have hit the tipping point as to how much audiences can take.
MoviesCollider

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2021

It’s no secret that HBO Max has one of the best streaming libraries around, and that’s due not only to the new release Warner Bros. movies that hit HBO Max the same day they’re in theaters, but also a wealth of library titles that are some of the best films ever made. The library has gotten even bigger in July, so we’re highlighting the best of the best – new releases from auteur filmmakers, blockbuster sequels, and even decades-old franchises that feel underrated. Below we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on HBO Max in July 2021, so if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streaming service this month, prioritize one of these titles.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Director Navot Papushado Talks ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ and Almost Directing ‘Death Wish’ [The Playlist Podcast]

There’s no shortage of underworld assassin action flicks these days – some just trying to ride the success wave created by “John Wick,” others trying to take it in a different direction. Thankfully, Netflix has one in “Gunpowder Milkshake” that harkens back to the classic assassin films of yore while also throwing a little Tarantino flavor and color in the mix to create a fun, ultraviolent adventure with a feminist spin. Director Navot Papushado joined The Playlist Podcast for a discussion on the film and his other previous and upcoming projects.
Moviestheplaylist.net

The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Almost Famous,’ ‘Summer Of Soul,’ ‘No Sudden Move’ & More

Every week, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage, and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalog titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This biweekly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.

Comments / 0

Community Policy