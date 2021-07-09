Cancel
Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) option implied volatility movement increases into space flight

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) July weekly option implied volatility is at 225, July is at 240; compared to its 52-week range of 75 to 230 into July 11 space trip. Call put ratio 2.6 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 3.5%.

