AMC's first-half stock gain was insane, but to many Wall Street veterans so was the reason for the gain. Shares of movie theater giant AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) rose an almost unbelievable 2,573% in the first six months of 2021 according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. You could drop two digits off of that (on either side) and it still would have been a great showing for such a short period of time. The problem is that the stock performance had almost nothing to do with the company's business performance.