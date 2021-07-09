Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

SEE IT: Police body cam video shows rescue of 6-year-old girl kidnaped from her front yard

By Ellen Killoran
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Afv5N_0as5dFLp00

A Louisville girl was rescued by police 30 minutes after she was kidnapped from her front yard last week.

As CNN reports, kidnapping suspect Robby Wildt took the girl from the side of the road where she was playing on July 2. The suspect later told police that the girl cried after being taken into his car, and that he realized what he had done was wrong and “tried to console her,” according to a citation obtained by CNN.

Meanwhile, neighbors and witnesses who saw the abduction called 911 with a detailed description of the event and a license plate number. This led police to the suspect’s vehicle.

Before police apprehended Wildt, he had turned the vehicle around and was headed back toward the location where he snatched the girl, later saying he was afraid he would hurt her, CNN reports.

Sgt. Joe Keeling and Officer Jason Burba of the Louisville Metro Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle and pulled him over. Burba’s body cam footage shows the officer opening the passenger door and taking the girl out of the car, as she cries. “I want my Daddy.”

Wildt was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on $1 million bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o4oO_0as5dFLp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkL7F_0as5dFLp00

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Comments / 1

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Front Yard#Body Cam#Cnn#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CrimeOnline

UPDATE: Baby Boy Found Stabbed to Death; Woman With Him Had Blood-Covered Railroad Spike

New Orleans police have arrested a 35-year-old homeless woman from Detroit and charged her with murder in the death of a baby found stabbed to death early Saturday evening. Officers were called to the scene on the edge of the city’s 7th Ward just before 6:30 p.m. when a passerby saw Angelyc Seely dragging a bicycle trailer with a motionless baby inside, NOLA.com reports.
Kentucky StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Kentucky man’s girlfriend forced to watch as he’s tortured, choked to death on his own tongue wrapped in foil

Kentucky police have arrested a third suspect in a gruesome torture and murder case in Louisville last fall. Daniel E. Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity to murder, two counts of complicity to first-degree unlawful imprisonment, complicity to abuse of a corpse, and complicity to tampering with physical evidence, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.
Queens, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect Was With His Own Dad When He Tried To Kidnap 5-Year-Old in Broad Daylight

A man seen on surveillance video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens was with his father at the time. The New York Post reported that James McGonagle, 24, was the suspect who jumped out of his car as Dolores Diaz and her family were walking by Thursday night. In the terrifying footage, McGonagle grabs her 5-year-old son Jacob and shoves him into the back seat of his car, then gets into the driver’s seat.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom, 12-Year-Old Son Missing From Pittsburgh

A mother and her 12-year-old son are missing from the West End in Pittsburgh. Toni Baker, 41, and her son Najeh Taylor are said to be “vulnerable” by Pittsburgh police. Baker is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 150 pounds with brown eyes. Taylor is 4 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Indiana StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

MISSING: 77-Year-Old Indiana Man May Need Medical Assistance

Indiana police are looking for a 77-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since just before 9 a.m. Sunday and may require medical assistance. Wayne Willis disappeared from Lawrenceburg, the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department said, according to WCPO. Willis is described as 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds with gray...
New York City, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

SEE IT: Disturbing Video Shows Young Killer Shoot Cyclist at Point-Blank Range in Broad Daylight

Security footage at a New York store captured disturbing footage of a young man shooting a man on a Citi Bike dead outside of a bodega. ABC 7 reports that Pierrot Simeon, 21, rode up on a Citi Bike near a bodega on Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street Brooklyn when a man nearby shot him several times. The incident happened on Wednesday at around 2:20 p.m.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Los Angeles Manhunt Ends With Arrest of Dad Who Left Baby For Dead in Hotel Room: ‘I Don’t Know Why He Would Run’

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man who is accused of leaving his unconscious toddler to die in a hotel room, and fleeing the scene. As CrimeOnline previously reported, police responded to the Rosa Bell Hotel in south Los Angeles Tuesday morning. There, they found an 18-month-old boy who was unresponsive and not breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
AccidentsPosted by
CrimeOnline

VIDEO: Girl Dragged 1,000+ Feet After Her Backpack Gets Stuck in School Bus Doors

Surveillance footage has surfaced showing a 2015 incident on a Kentucky school bus that left a 6-year-old girl seriously injured. WAVE, who obtained the video, reported that the civil trial regarding a lawsuit filed against Jefferson County Public Schools began on Tuesday. The school district is being sued for extensive injuries Ally Rednour reportedly suffered when she was dragged by a school bus for several blocks.

Comments / 1

Community Policy