Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IL

Woman guilty of battery to police officers

By Staff Report
Posted by 
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 9 days ago

DANVILLE — A former Danville woman was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, both class 2 felonies.

A jury heard evidence that at 10 p.m. April 26, 2020, Danville Police were called to 2320 N. Vermilion for a report of domestic disturbance, according to a press release issue by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.

Officers arrived and identified Kylie Taylor and two other individuals whom she lived with. Upon investigation it was learned they were involved in a dispute in which multiple threats of violence were made between the individuals. Taylor and one other resident were arrested.

During her arrest, Taylor intentionally coughed directly onto both officers as she was being placed in hand cuffs. Taylor then told the officers that she had recently been quarantined for COVID-19.

Taylor further said to the officers, according to Lacy’s office, she hoped both the officers would become infected with the virus.

Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25, 2021.

Lacy thanked the jurors for their time and attention in this case.

“Despicable acts of violence committed against our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in Vermilion County,” she said.

Comments / 0

Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
746
Followers
53
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermilion County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Danville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acts Of Violence#Cuffs#Aggravated Battery#Danville Police#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy