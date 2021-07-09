Woman guilty of battery to police officers

DANVILLE — A former Danville woman was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, both class 2 felonies.

A jury heard evidence that at 10 p.m. April 26, 2020, Danville Police were called to 2320 N. Vermilion for a report of domestic disturbance, according to a press release issue by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.

Officers arrived and identified Kylie Taylor and two other individuals whom she lived with. Upon investigation it was learned they were involved in a dispute in which multiple threats of violence were made between the individuals. Taylor and one other resident were arrested.

During her arrest, Taylor intentionally coughed directly onto both officers as she was being placed in hand cuffs. Taylor then told the officers that she had recently been quarantined for COVID-19.

Taylor further said to the officers, according to Lacy’s office, she hoped both the officers would become infected with the virus.

Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25, 2021.

Lacy thanked the jurors for their time and attention in this case.

“Despicable acts of violence committed against our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in Vermilion County,” she said.