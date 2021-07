CLEVELAND -- Recent months have seen “militias” in the news: the Wolverine Watchmen, charged with planning to kidnap, try, and execute the Michigan governor; the Three Percenters, charged with storming the U.S. Capitol, hoping to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College results; the Rise of the Moors group in an Independence Day-weekend standoff with Massachusetts police; and others. Some are openly anti-government. Some purport to defend constitutional government. Some claim to support local authorities. Most, if not all, call themselves “constitutional militia.” They are not.