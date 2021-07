Imagine you've been hit with a work deadline that can be described as "challenging" or, more accurately, "freakin' ridiculous." What do you do? According to Amanda White, L.P.C., practice director and therapist at Philadelphia-based Therapy for Women Center, you'll likely fall into one of two camps. Either: A) You'll bust your ass so hard to meet the unreasonable expectation that you'll succeed...and then feel drained and disgruntled when it's done, or B) You'll feel so overwhelmed by the prospect of tackling the stressful situation, you'll totally check out...only to feel more overwhelmed by your own avoidance.