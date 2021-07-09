Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Can you tell if you're hitting the right note?

By Max Planck Society
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who likes to sing in the shower probably knows that they sometimes sing out of tune. But what about professional singers? How well do they evaluate their own abilities? And what role does this self-assessment play in becoming a better musician? A research team from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics in Frankfurt, New York University, and the University of Hamburg has now investigated these questions scientifically in a study of professional singers.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York University#The University Of Hamburg#Western#The Journal Of Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How Can You Tell if Your Recommender System Is Any Good?

12 Tips for Offline Evaluation, with a Nautical Bent. It’s an exciting time to be working on recommender systems. Not only are they more relevant than ever before, with Facebook recently investing in a 12 trillion parameter model and Amazon estimating that 35% of their purchases come from recommendations, but there is a wealth of powerful, cutting edge techniques with code available for anyone to try.
Healthcrossroadstoday.com

What your urine color can tell you

A: If a person is well hydrated, the normal color of urine is a pale yellow. Someone who drinks large amounts of fluid or takes diuretics (water pills) can have almost clear-looking urine. A dark yellow color may indicate a need to increase your fluid intake. Red urine usually raises...
TV & VideosPosted by
102.9 WBLM

You Can Now Listen to the WBLM Morning Show On Demand Right Here

Big news this week as the legendary WBLM Morning Show announced that you can now listen to ANY WBLM Morning Show ON DEMAND. Were you too busy this morning to catch all the fun with the Captain and Celeste? Did you hear something fantastic and want t share it with a friend? No problem, hear the Captain and Celeste anytime that's convenient for you! On your phone with the WBLM app, or right on your computer.
Music963kklz.com

Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Hits If You’re “Queen” for a Day!

Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we count down three huge singles with “Queen” in the title, including this smash!. Abba - Dancing Queen (Official Music Video) CELEBRATING 500M VIEWS! REMASTERED IN HD - UP TO 4K!!Listen to ABBA: https://abba.lnk.to/musicIDFollow ABBAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ABBA/Instagram:... Follow us!!. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kklz963/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kklz963/
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Enters a Bar in the Deep West

Todays' #jokeoftheday is about a young man from the old days of the west. He went in search of a job at a saloon, and after getting the job, the owner gave him a warning he didn't see coming. A young man from the old days of the American west...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Dinosaur Games You Can Play Right Now

They may be extinct, but prehistoric creatures still live on in our minds. Many of us are fascinated about the majestic beasts that roamed the lands millions of years ago, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise really. They came in all shapes and sizes, were both ferocious and docile, and more importantly than anything, they were mysterious.
MusicPosted by
The Press

Kate Magdalena's New Song 'Canyonlands" Recalls Music of the Sixties: Bringing the Music and Message of Sixties Icon "Laurel Canyon" to Contemporary Listeners

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixties made its imprint on almost every aspect of our lives, changing the world from one bound in some fundamental ways, to one that became freed of some, if not all, of those bindings. From models of beauty, and social mores, to political, economic, and spiritual openings, there was a sudden expansion of authentic expression. One of the seeds of that new expression was Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles where Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, and Steven Stills lived for a time and worked together.
MusicRochester Sentinel

‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’: Kurt Cobain’s Last Shoot & More Rock History on Film

If, as the Rod Stewart song says, “Every picture tells a story,” then the shots captured in this six-episode tour of rock photography history spin unbelievable yarns. Each hour of Icon: Music Through the Lens focuses on a different aspect of the job, from shooting concert and backstage footage, record art and magazine covers to the collectible value of the form and the place of these images in social media. It adds up to a unique way to make a living, built by trust and the power of kismet.
InternetPocket-lint.com

Twitter will kill Fleets in August, tells users 'we're sorry or you're welcome'

(Pocket-lint) - Well, that was fleeting... Twitter has announced it is shutting down Fleets, the ephemeral tweet feature it rolled out last year in an attempt to copy the popular Stories format available in competing apps such as Instagram and Snapchat. Starting 3 August 2021, Twitter users will only see active Spaces (Twitter’s live audio chat rooms) at the top of their timelines, rather than Fleets as well.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Clairo Releases Sophomore Album ‘Sling’

Clairo has released her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Sling today via FADER Label/Republic Records. Co-produced with Grammy Award winning producer Jack Antonoff, Sling was recorded at Allaire Studios in Upstate New York, and features 12 tracks including her critically acclaimed track “Blouse,” which the 22-year-old performed live on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Debuts Disney's First LGBTQ+ Love Song

In its latest episode, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series officially made queer Disney history. The episode — named “The Transformation'' — premiered on July 16, and features Disney’s first LGBTQ+ love song, a track titled “In a Heartbeat.” Sung by Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos) to Joe Serafini (Seb) — who recently revealed they are also dating IRL — the moment is one that makes history while highlighting the essential representation that both actors wish they were exposed to growing up.
MusicNYLON

On 'Sling,' Clairo Is Braver, Wiser, And A True Album Artist

Last September, Clairo covered Carole King. Her take on “You’ve Got a Friend,” pensive and piano-powered, turned out to be a fitting amuse-bouche for Sling, her strong second LP that hues closer to classic singer-songwriter than the indie spirit of her debut Immunity. Inspired by a period of slow, intentional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy