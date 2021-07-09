Black cabs slump to lowest level since 1983 as a quarter of drivers quit

ECB rate meeting – 22/07 – until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst Northern European countries about the pace of asset purchases and an insistence they must end by March 2022. With virus cases rising again and some parts of the European economy uniquely vulnerable to rising infection rates it seems highly unlikely that the ECB will ever be in a position to withdraw support at a time when economic activity remains far from returning to normal. We’ve already heard that the ECB will be changing its inflation mandate in an attempt to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy. Its previous mandate was to keep inflation at or below 2% over the medium term. Its new mandate gives the central bank a more flexible and dovish inflation target of 2%, while also adopting a 2% asymmetric inflation target over the medium-term. This change will allow the central bank to tolerate temporary inflation overshoots to its policy target. While an entirely sensible measure on the face of it, this can only be described as a change of style over substance, given the ECB’s complete lack of success in meeting its previous mandate. We should get to hear more about the ECB expects to achieve this when Christine Lagarde gives her press conference later this week, along with details on an upcoming policy shift on the forward guidance on the PEPP program which she talked about earlier this month. Currently it sits at €1.85trn and is due to run to at least March 2022. This date is likely to get pushed out, given her comments that emergency stimulus will not be wound down any time soon, however there could well be considerable resistance to this from some members of the governing council which could mean that any decision is unlikely to be unanimous.