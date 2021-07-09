Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Black cabs slump to lowest level since 1983 as a quarter of drivers quit

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of black cabs on London’s roads has fallen to its lowest level in almost four decades in the wake of the pandemic. More than a quarter of the capital’s licensed taxi drivers have quit over the past year, according to figures released by the Department for Transport. With...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Cabs#Black Cab#Taxi Service#Tfl#Londoners#Rmt#Government#City Fleet Networks#Flightlink International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Uber
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Planned redundancies at lowest level since 2015

Employers are planning the lowest number of job cuts for over six years, as the economy reopens after the pandemic. Redundancy figures for June from the Insolvency Service saw 15,661 positions put at risk in Great Britain. Last June saw nearly ten times that number, the worst on record. The...
Stocksbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Volatility Drops To Lowest Level Since Bull Run Began

Bitcoin volatility levels have now bitten a new low since November 2020. Volatility in the market has seen a downward drop as the price of bitcoin has stagnated in the last few months. As bitcoin saw record highs at the start of the bull market, volatility had risen greatly. Speculations rocked the market and there was a high chance of bitcoin swaying in the downward direction while it surged.
Public SafetyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will Canada’s Plan For Catalytic Converter Thefts Work?

Montreal, Canada, has a plan for the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts. At first brush, it seems so simple. But will it work? Montreal is having motorists register their catalytic converters. Canada is engraving catalytic converters with ID numbers. To begin registering cats three sites in Montreal were set...
Public Healththefreepress.ca

Retirement levels expected to surge after pandemic-era slump: RBC report

A new report from RBC Economics says it expects a renewed surge of retirements in the second half of this year as Canada works to get past the pandemic. Senior economist Andrew Agopsowicz says in the report that the number of retirements fell about 20 per cent last year compared with the 12 months ended February 2020.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Suedzucker reiterates positive annual outlook despite quarterly slump

HAMBURG (Reuters) -Suedzucker on Thursday confirmed a drop in first-quarter earnings as Europe's largest sugar producer faced an economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, though it expects profit to climb in its full financial year. Suedzucker said group operating profit dropped 20.1% on-year to 49 million euros ($58 million) in...
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

European lorry drivers could be fast-tracked for visas

European lorry drivers could be granted work visas more easily in a bid to solve a growing haulier crisis, under proposals being considered by government officials. The Telegraph has learnt that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is looking at lorry drivers being placed on the shortage occupations list, meaning they are more likely to qualify under the new points-based immigration system.
BusinessTelegraph

The real reasons for Britain's labour shortage

For many employers, the labour market isn’t working. As Britain inches closer to the full lifting of restrictions, a widespread staff shortage has triggered wage rises and inflation. Adam Handling is just one of many victims of the change. The chef, who was named Restaurateur of the Year by magazine...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The Week Ahead - ECB rate decision, UK retail sales, easyJet, Royal Mail, Netflix results

ECB rate meeting – 22/07 – until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst Northern European countries about the pace of asset purchases and an insistence they must end by March 2022. With virus cases rising again and some parts of the European economy uniquely vulnerable to rising infection rates it seems highly unlikely that the ECB will ever be in a position to withdraw support at a time when economic activity remains far from returning to normal. We’ve already heard that the ECB will be changing its inflation mandate in an attempt to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy. Its previous mandate was to keep inflation at or below 2% over the medium term. Its new mandate gives the central bank a more flexible and dovish inflation target of 2%, while also adopting a 2% asymmetric inflation target over the medium-term. This change will allow the central bank to tolerate temporary inflation overshoots to its policy target. While an entirely sensible measure on the face of it, this can only be described as a change of style over substance, given the ECB’s complete lack of success in meeting its previous mandate. We should get to hear more about the ECB expects to achieve this when Christine Lagarde gives her press conference later this week, along with details on an upcoming policy shift on the forward guidance on the PEPP program which she talked about earlier this month. Currently it sits at €1.85trn and is due to run to at least March 2022. This date is likely to get pushed out, given her comments that emergency stimulus will not be wound down any time soon, however there could well be considerable resistance to this from some members of the governing council which could mean that any decision is unlikely to be unanimous.
BusinessTelegraph

Delta variant fear to derail UK's recovery

Britain’s economic recovery is set to be held back by the delta variant as renewed shopper caution threatens to dampen Monday’s “Freedom Day” boost. Forecasters have warned that the surge in cases threatens to curb summer spending despite households building up £200bn in lockdown savings. Allan Monks, UK economist at...
POTUSTelegraph

Britain’s ticking debt bomb is now the Government’s greatest threat

For the first time since the pandemic began, Covid-19 is no longer the biggest fear haunting government. The case numbers are soaring and Chris Whitty is nervous, but everything right now suggests that the hospital numbers will be manageable. The vaccines are doing their work. If things go wrong, there’s the emergency button we pressed last time: lockdown, furlough money, compensation payments and a flood of borrowed cash. The big worry, now, is what happens if that button fails.

Comments / 0

Community Policy