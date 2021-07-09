Man, 61, sentenced for sexual assault of minor

DANVILLE — A 61-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

Jack A. Daniels, formerly of Georgetown, received the sentence from Judge Mark Goodwin, according to a press release issued by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.

Daniels is required to serve at a minimum 85 percent of the sentence, and therefore, will be over 80 years old when his sentence is complete. It will then be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Daniels will also be required to provide a DNA sample that will be placed in a national criminal justice database and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his natural life.

At the sentencing hearing, Goodwin heard evidence that during the summer of 2019, Daniels placed his mouth on an area of the body of an 11-year-old. Daniels abused other children as well, the release said, and the crimes against those victims were considered in the agreed-to disposition in this matter.

The Georgetown Police Department investigated the case and obtained a confession from Daniels regarding the charge.

Lacy said she and her office will continue to vigorously prosecute child sex offenders and thanked the Georgetown Police Department, notably Capt. Ephriam Bolin for his obtaining the necessary evidence to secure a conviction.