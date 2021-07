Kofi Kingston has showed off some cool new gear inspired by He-Man and the Masters of the Universe's Skeletor for WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view! Kingston and fellow The New Day tag team partner Xavier Woods are no strangers to fun gear inspired by superheroes and pop culture characters from franchises like Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and Mortal Kombat, and now Kingston has taken on a new look inspired by yet another famous Saturday morning cartoon franchise with gear taking on the cool purple, blue, and yellow look of the villainous Skeletor.