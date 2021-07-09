Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heather Morris Got a Tattoo Dedicated to Naya Rivera a Year After Her Death

By Olivia Harvey
Posted by 
HelloGiggles
HelloGiggles
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast July, 33-year-old Glee alum Naya Rivera was reported missing after she and her son went on a boating trip in Lake Piru in California. Luckily, her son, Josey, was found alive and well on the boat, but Rivera wasn't located until five days later, having tragically drowned after saving her son. Her Glee costar and best friend Heather Morris got a tattoo yesterday, July 8th, in honor of her friend—a quote Rivera had tweeted just days before her untimely passing: "Tomorrow is not promised."

hellogiggles.com

Comments / 1

HelloGiggles

HelloGiggles

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

We're all friends here.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Jenna Ushkowitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Iron Ink Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Glee cast pay tribute to Naya Rivera on anniversary of her death

Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, and Matthew Morrison have all taken to social media to mark the one-year anniversary of Naya Rivera's death. Naya Rivera's former 'Glee' co-stars have paid tribute to the late actress on the one-year anniversary of her death. The actress died in an...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death With Special ‘Glee’ Photo

‘Glee’ alum Lea Michele has paid tribute to her late former co-star Naya Rivera, one year after she tragically drowned at the age of 33. Lea Michele has shared a throwback snap of the late Naya Rivera on the one year anniversary of her death. The Glee alum took to her Instagram Stories on July 8 to post a photo of Naya performing Funny Girl hit “Don’t Rain on My Parade” during season five of the show. She also added the dove with olive branch emoji to the post, which actually had a deeper meaning than perhaps what meets the eye.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
CelebritiesPopculture

Casey Anthony Reportedly Refuses to Reveal One Detail About Late Daughter Caylee

More than a decade after her remains were discovered near her family's home five months after her disappearance, one question still remains: who was Caylee Anthony's father? After her mother was charged with her murder, numerous details regarding Casey Anthony's life surfaced, though she never revealed who the father of her 2-year-old daughter was. That secret, according to one source, is one Anthony plans to take to the grave.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Biz Markie's Net Worth: How Much Was The Rapper Worth When He Died?

Rapper Biz Markie, the 57-year-old rapper best known for his 1989 track "Just a Friend" and for his unparalleled skills as a beat-boxer, died on July 16, according to Rolling Stone. As the magazine noted, Markie's death, which occurred weeks after rumors of his passing circulated in June, was caused by complications related to type two diabetes.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald SLAMMED For Latest Video Of Daughter Ivy

On social media, former Counting On star Jessa Seewald often shares pictures and videos of her three children, Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2. Because she’s in the public eye, she gets her fair share of criticism from both fans and haters. She recently shared a seemingly harmless video of her daughter Ivy, but she got lots of negative comments in return.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dahlia Sky, Adult Film Actress, Dead at 31

Dahlia Sky, a veteran adult film actress, was found dead in her apartment in the San Fernando Valley, California on June 30, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was 31. Her death is being investigated as a "potential suicide." Sky was found in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...

Comments / 1

Community Policy