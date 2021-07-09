Heather Morris Got a Tattoo Dedicated to Naya Rivera a Year After Her Death
Last July, 33-year-old Glee alum Naya Rivera was reported missing after she and her son went on a boating trip in Lake Piru in California. Luckily, her son, Josey, was found alive and well on the boat, but Rivera wasn't located until five days later, having tragically drowned after saving her son. Her Glee costar and best friend Heather Morris got a tattoo yesterday, July 8th, in honor of her friend—a quote Rivera had tweeted just days before her untimely passing: "Tomorrow is not promised."hellogiggles.com
