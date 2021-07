The United States has always prided itself as a beacon of democracy and civil rights. It has advertised this discourse worldwide as a non-negotiable pre-condition to progress and stability. It has served as a potent tool to spearhead denunciations against the legitimacy of the exercise of political power abroad. Democracy has spectacularly helped to propagate the American political system and way of life. Most of these democratic values, particularly the right to political participation, have gained such support that they have attained almost universal recognition as the cornerstones of our human rights system. However, the reality is much murkier.