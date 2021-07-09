Your destination doesn't have to be the top at Pyramid Creek Loop Trail

Pyramid Creek Loop Trail is a 3.3-mile loop at the base of Horsetail Falls near Twin Bridges in El Dorado County. My husband Micah and I climbed to the top back in our 20s. We returned to the lake above the falls in our 30s. We celebrated our wedding anniversary with a hike in the area and found the perfect spot for our picnic lunch at one of the many small waterfalls that spill into pools with ample seating on the smooth granite stones.