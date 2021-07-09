Legendary Voice Actor Michael Winslow Auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Michael Winslow is a name that may sound a little familiar for those tuning in to the auditions on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent. You might recognize the 62-year-old from the Police Academy movies or as the man that can make literally any sound using just his mouth. As a “voicetrumentalist,” Michael imitates hundreds of thousands of sound effects. His act is one that Simon Cowell absolutely loves.talentrecap.com
