Legendary Voice Actor Michael Winslow Auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Samantha Agate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Winslow is a name that may sound a little familiar for those tuning in to the auditions on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent. You might recognize the 62-year-old from the Police Academy movies or as the man that can make literally any sound using just his mouth. As a “voicetrumentalist,” Michael imitates hundreds of thousands of sound effects. His act is one that Simon Cowell absolutely loves.

