The PS5 was released more than six months ago, yet it's still very challenging to buy. Each week, a couple of new PS5 restocks release, usually with very limited stock, and the supply is depleted within minutes, sometimes less. It doesn't matter if it's Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Costco, or any other major retailer; since pre-orders went live last September, buying the PS5 has been a nightmare for many PlayStation fans.