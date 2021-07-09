What We’re Talking About: Charging for FastPass, Haunting of Hill House, & More

If you want to upset fans of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) theme parks this week, ask them if they think what Disneyland Paris just started doing will be imported to the stateside parks. Disney's French resort is rolling out Disney Premier Access, an upcharge offering where guests can use their smartphones to pay between $9 and $18 per person to access an expedited queue for a particular ride or attraction. Time is money when you're on vacation, but this neat little hack can add up over the course of a day at the park.