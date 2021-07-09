Cancel
Victor Scott is in the Midst of Another Hitting Streak

By Christopher Hall
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wu2la_0as5aAl900

West Virginia outfielder Victor Scott is currently on a four-game hitting streak, batting .313 during that stretch. On the season, he is hitting .325 in the Northwoods League for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. He has registered a hit in 16 of his 20 appearances (eight multi-hit games), including a pair of home runs, four doubles, a triple, 11 RBI’s, and 16 stolen bases.

Scott an eight-game game hitting streak before it came to an abrupt end last Friday night. During that span, he hit .406 with four doubles and six RBI’s.

The sophomore out of Powder Springs, GA, finished the regular season with the Mountaineers with a .232 batting average with four home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 23 RBI's and 20 stolen bases.

The Northwoods League is in its 28th season, bringing in elite college baseball players from around the country, and is a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff. More than 240 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS), as well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and MLB All-Star Jordan Zimmermann (DET).

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

