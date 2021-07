What happens in love when we lay out our love stories, for all to see? From photo to photo, through snippets of time, memories and visuals become evident, when we lay them in plain sight. As the music plays, the memories become melodic. When it comes to love, photographs establish perfect memories for what’s at hand. The “perfect love” is never perfect, in the beginning. Building the foundations for a harmonious relationship takes time. That’s just how it is. The artistry of photographs is that they create different memories. There is a fluid nature, when it comes to reminescing about love and its harmonious timing.