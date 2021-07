Spinach balls might sound like a super healthy appetizer recipe, but don't worry, this side dish or finger food appetizer is also super delicious!. There are several different spinach balls recipes out there, but a lot of them use the same ingredients and roughly the same process to make these delicious little balls for a potluck, Super Bowl party, or even as a quick meal plan option. These 1 inch balls can be made gluten free and with no carbs if your diet calls for it. They make for great vegetarian meatball replacements, and you can grab some veggie marinara for a low cholesterol dinner item.