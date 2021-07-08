Alzheimer's Biomarkers Tied to Endogenous Estrogen Exposure in Women
Longer exposure to endogenous estrogen was linked to higher levels of Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in cognitively normal older women, a 25-year study showed. A longer reproductive period -- age at menarche to age at menopause -- was associated with lower cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) levels of amyloid-beta 1-42 (Aβ42), higher levels of phosphorylated tau (p-tau), and a lower ratio of Aβ42 and amyloid-beta 1-40 (Aβ42/Aβ40), reported Jenna Najar, MD, PhD, of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and co-authors, in Menopause.www.medpagetoday.com
