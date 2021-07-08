Cancel
Alzheimer's Biomarkers Tied to Endogenous Estrogen Exposure in Women

By Judy George
MedPage Today
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLonger exposure to endogenous estrogen was linked to higher levels of Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in cognitively normal older women, a 25-year study showed. A longer reproductive period -- age at menarche to age at menopause -- was associated with lower cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) levels of amyloid-beta 1-42 (Aβ42), higher levels of phosphorylated tau (p-tau), and a lower ratio of Aβ42 and amyloid-beta 1-40 (Aβ42/Aβ40), reported Jenna Najar, MD, PhD, of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and co-authors, in Menopause.

