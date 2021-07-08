Heart, Death Risks Linked With CKD-Related Iron Deficiency
Regardless of anemia, iron deficiency in patients with late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) was linked with adverse health outcomes, an observational study found. In 5,145 patients with stage 3-5 CKD not on dialysis, a transferrin saturation (TSAT) of 15% or less was associated with a higher risk for all-cause mortality before reaching dialysis or kidney transplant, as compared to TSAT levels of 26-35% (HR 1.44, 95% CI 1.03-2.01), according to Roberto Pecoits-Filho, MD, PhD, of the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and colleagues.www.medpagetoday.com
