Pfizer wants people to get a third booster shot in response to mutant coronavirus

Posted by 
The Hill
 9 days ago
  • A proposed booster shot for COVID vaccines would be taken within 12 months of the second dose.
  • The third dose would offer better resistance against the new delta variant, which makes up 11 percent of newer cases in hospitals.
  • In some parts of Missouri, the delta variant is fueling more than 90 percent of new cases.

Pfizer wants authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine that would combat the latest mutation of the coronavirus.

The company hopes to deliver results from trials to the Food and Drug Administration within weeks, NBC News reported.

The proposed booster would be taken within 12 months of the second dose of the vaccine and offer better resistance against the new delta variant that is spreading across the United States and elsewhere around the world, The Associated Press reported.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is being widely used in multiple countries to successfully fight COVID-19 — but the delta variant is a new mutation emerging just as the antibodies become less effective over time.

Although the newly discovered variant is less prominent than the SARS-CoV-2 variant, it makes up 11 percent of the newer cases in hospitals, NBC News reported.

In some parts of the nation, including Missouri, the delta variant is responsible for more than 90 percent of new cases, and 93 percent of the patients in a particular ICU are on ventilators.

