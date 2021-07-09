Pfizer wants people to get a third booster shot in response to mutant coronavirus

A proposed booster shot for COVID vaccines would be taken within 12 months of the second dose.

In some parts of Missouri, the delta variant is fueling more than 90 percent of new cases.

Pfizer wants authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine that would combat the latest mutation of the coronavirus.

The company hopes to deliver results from trials to the Food and Drug Administration within weeks, NBC News reported.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is being widely used in multiple countries to successfully fight COVID-19 — but the delta variant is a new mutation emerging just as the antibodies become less effective over time.

