Caribou lose ground in western Canada
Caribou in western Canada are losing habitat due to accelerating forest loss from logging, oil and gas development and fire. New research tracking the rate of disturbance to caribou forest habitat in Alberta and British Columbia shows that while provincial and federal conservation plans have led to the protection and regeneration of some forest cover, trees in other areas have been lost. Overall, this has led to a net loss in suitable territory.wildlife.org
Comments / 0