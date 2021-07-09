Caribou lose ground in western Canada

Argentina’s southernmost province has banned the use of intensive open-net salmon farms due to serious concerns about the impact the large cages, which can each contain tens of thousands of fish, could have on the marine environment and local economy.The decision taken by the provincial legislature in Tierra del Fuego, followed campaigns and demonstrations by locals and effectively bans salmon farming in Argentina, according to the Buenos Aires Times.The open-net farms are the same type used to farm salmon around Scotland, Norway, Canada and Chile, all of which are battling major environmental issues caused by intensive salmon production, including...