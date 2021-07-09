Watch: How do birds use Earth’s magnetic field?

In the yawning vacuum of intergalactic space, something large is lurking. Not a galaxy, although it's of a comparable size: A vast cloud of hot, faintly glowing gas, bigger than the Milky Way, in the space between galaxies congregating in a huge cluster. Scientists believe this cloud may have been unceremoniously stripped from a galaxy in the cluster, the first gas cloud of this kind we've ever seen. Even more surprisingly, it hasn't dissipated, but has remained clumped together for hundreds of millions of years. This not only tells us something new about the environments inside galaxy clusters, it suggests a new way...