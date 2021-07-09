Cancel
Science

Watch: How do birds use Earth’s magnetic field?

wildlife.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA protein inside songbirds’ eyes makes them sensitive to magnetic fields, researchers have confirmed, which may play a role in how the animals navigate. Physicists have hypothesized since the 1970s that a light sensitive molecule in birds’ eyes helps them sense the earth’s magnetic field through quantum mechanics, the math that describes to process of atoms and electrons. But in 2021, scientists were able to put the idea to the test, measuring the protein in European robins’ (Erithacus rubecula) retinas. They showed that in birds that migrate like the robins, the proteins were more magnetically sensitive than birds that don’t migrate like chickens. They hope to study this on living animals in the future.

#Birds#Earth#Magnetic Field#Animals#Chickens#European#Erithacus#Robins
