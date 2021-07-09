Bears may protect foxes from coyotes
Black bears in Lake Tahoe may be inadvertently protecting lower-ranking carnivores — gray foxes — from nearby coyotes. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has funded a project following black bears (Ursus americanus) that are repopulating western Nevada long after they had been nearly extirpated. “Bears from California trickling in over the mountains have augmented a Nevada population that is recolonizing its former range,” said Remington Moll, an assistant professor at the University of New Hampshire.wildlife.org
