All the stars aligned for a beautiful day at the Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park where an official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday. Speakers representing the Department of Natural Resources, Friends of Peninsula State Park, and others spoke in front of a large crowd that came out to celebrate the tower being officially fully open. It was an emotional day as people gave thanks to the abundance of people who lended a hand in the tower’s construction. The importance of the tower’s ramp allowing wheelchairs or strollers was not lost at the ceremony. Peninsula State Park Superintendent Eric Hyde says it has already offered special experiences.