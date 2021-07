This fall, Tommy Hilfiger is teaming up with Indya Moore on a must-see gender-fluid collection dubbed the 'Tommy x Indya' partnership. The Tommy x Indya partnership is an extension of Tommy Hilfiger’s 'People’s Place' program, which aims to advance representation and inclusivity in fashion. The new collaboration with Indya Moore specifically aims to celebrate beauty and diversity through a series of gender-fluid garments. As Moore explains, "This capsule goes beyond great style… Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken."