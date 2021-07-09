Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Case Maker Shares Molds of All iPhone 13 Models, Shows Larger Camera Module, More

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Apple will not announce the iPhone 13 for another three months or so, accessory makers have already begun producing cases of the device. Smartphone accessory makers have started making cases for the forthcoming iPhone 13 based on molds or chassis models which gives them the required dimensions and design of the device.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#Camera Module#Standard#Pro Models#Benks#Ice Universe#Ultra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
Related
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Could Equip All 'iPhone 14' Models with 120Hz Display

Apple could equip all its 'iPhone 14' models with a 120Hz display, according to a new report from The Elec. The site says Avaco is in talks with LG over specifications for the sputters that will be used to manufacture low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED displays. It notes that Apple has only used low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED panels for its iPhones thus far; however, that is is set to change with the iPhone 13 Pro. While Samsung will provide the 120Hz displays to Apple this year, LG is hoping to capture orders for the following year.
Cell Phonesmactrast.com

Chinese Case Maker Posts Photos of iPhone 13 Chassis Models on Weibo

Smartphone accessory makers are already working to produce iPhone 13 cases, which are based on chassis models that are designed to provide advanced knowledge of what size the upcoming iPhone lineup will be. Chinese case maker Benks today posted on Weibo images of the iPhone 13 models on which their...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Alleged Leaked Case of iPhone 13 Pro Max Reveals How Big the Camera Module Will Be

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series later this year in September with a bunch of changes in design. For the most part, the design of the devices will remain the same with a few essential changes. According to the latest, the iPhone 13 Pro Max case has been allegedly leaked that aims to show big the camera module will be compared to the current latest iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Smartphone Maker Vivo Files Patent For A Phone With Its Own Drone Camera

Smartphone photography has evolved tremendously, but Chinese consumer tech company Vivo is dreaming even higher—think as high as a drone can go. The sky is truly the limit, as the company has filed a patent for a phone with a small, built-in drone camera. The document was spotted by LetsGoDigital last week and delightfully imagined in concept renders by Yanko Design’s Sarang Sheth.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

New Report Hints Apple May Bring High Refresh Rate LTPO Displays to All iPhone 14 Models in 2022

While another report mentions that Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the only models this year to feature high refresh rate LTPO OLED screens, there is a possibility that the company adds this upgrade to all iPhone 14 members next year. Assuming those plans end up being true, consumers will not have to cough up extra money just to experience that buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate on the more expensive models.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Apple could bring 1080p FaceTime cameras to all next-gen Mac models

Apple is planning to bring high-definition FaceTime cameras to all next-generation Mac models, one tipster claims. The move will start with the upcoming MacBook Pro refresh, expected later this year. The low-resolution webcams found in most Apple computers today regularly (and deservedly) receive criticism from Mac users and reviewers. Most...
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Nintendo unveils Switch OLED model with larger screen and Ethernet port

In typical Nintendo fashion, a physical upgrade to the Nintendo Switch was quietly announced earlier today. The new model features a more vivid 7-inch OLED screen, a wider and adjustable stand, and a built-in wired Ethernet (LAN) port for better online gaming. It also boasts enhanced audio and 64 GB of internal storage. The OLED model is slated for release on October 8 for $349.99 MSRP.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

The Best Slideshow Maker Apps for iPhone

If you are looking to make a slideshow on your iPhone, then this list of slideshow making apps is perfect for your needs. Create amazing slideshows with music in seconds with this good app for making slideshows! No signup required. Flipbook Slideshow Maker allows to filter each image, add special effects, text, emojis and more! Easily select images from your photo library, add music and special effects, edit slideshow length and share directly to social media or the camera roll! Key benefits of the app:
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Chinese Accessory Brand Shares Photos of 'iPhone 13' Molds

A Chinese accessory brand called Benks has posted photos of the 'iPhone 13' molds that it's using to create cases. The photos were spotted on Weibo by DuanRui. Benks, a well-known Chinese cell phone accessory brand, sent out photos of the iPhone 13 series phone models. They have already produced phone case products based on this model.
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

Apple granted patent for periscope camera module that would give future iPhones 3x optical 'zoom'

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Apple a patent relating to a periscope camera system that we could one day see inside an iPhone. UPSTO patent number 11,061,213 lays out the framework for a folded camera system that uses a pair of prisms, a lens array and an image sensor to create a telephoto-style camera system, complete with autofocus and/or optical image stabilization. This kind of ‘periscope’ camera module is nothing new in the smartphone world as Samsumg, Xiaomi, Vivo and others have developed similar mechanisms. But we believe this to be the first granted patent from Apple showcasing the schematics and description for a folded camera module.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Unlike the iPhone 13, all iPhone 14 models may flaunt 120Hz refresh rate displays

With the iPhone 13 series, Apple will finally get with the program, and introduce a modern display with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and a high refresh rate. While other companies are increasingly moving their 90Hz and 120Hz downmarket to phones as cheap as $299, Apple will, however, keep the 120Hz panels only for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The Pros and Cons of Larger Smartphone Camera Sensors

Nowadays, smartphone companies are jamming more megapixels into their phones' cameras. Five years ago, a phone with a 20-megapixel camera seemed like a lot. Today, however, we see smartphones with over 100!. Higher megapixel counts lead to more pixels per image, resulting in a sharper image. But does that lead...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

iPhone 13 design revealed by molds used by case maker

Smartphone accessory makers often reveal how a particular, yet unreleased product may look like, and this is the case with the new iPhone 13. Two new images were posted to Weibo that show off the chassis of the new models. These models are often given by Apple itself, so case makers can prepare their products when the device launches officially.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

More Apple iPhone 13 series details emerge; camera housing compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Rumours about the iPhone 13 series continue to appear online, even though we are at least two months away from Apple's expected launch date. Nonetheless, new camera features have been highlighted, as have the wireless charging possibilities of this year's iPhones. The difference in camera housing sizes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series has been demonstrated, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy