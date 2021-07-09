Financial assistance available for early lung cancer screening

Highly regarded for advanced treatment and state-of-the-art facilities for patients with lung cancer, Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH) has offered a lung cancer screening with low-dose CT (LDCT) since 2011. This screening has been shown by research to save lives by finding lung cancer early in people who are considered high-risk. NCH has a new program in place to ensure that the cost for this important screening is not a barrier for anyone eligible who is not covered by their insurance or who is uninsured.