The Househunter: a large family home in the north of England

***More pics coming soon*** Renovation is almost complete! Come check out this amazing 5 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch home in DeKalb just steps from NIU. Ready for occupancy 8/1. The entire exterior was completely redone beautifully with new windows, new vinyl siding, new gutters and a brand new roof. The main level of this beautiful home will take your breath away. It comes fully equipped with everything you can ask for including 4 over sized bedrooms, a sunroom, a large eat in kitchen plus dining room and a layout that was made for relaxation or entertaining. The kitchen is loaded with cabinets and counter space making cooking a breeze. There is also a large foyer that can easily be used as a formal dining room. The full basement has another bedroom, a brand new bathroom, laundry room and a huge family room/recreational room. Get your application in now and make this your new home.