Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Thailand sets curfew for capital to combat coronavirus surge

fox44news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand on Friday announced a seven-hour curfew and other restrictions for the capital and nine other provinces to try to slow a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge that began in early April. People living in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
UPI News

COVID-19 cases surge in Thailand amid vaccine delays

July 9 (UPI) -- Anger is growing in Thailand as the number of COVID-19 infections grows at an unprecedented pace amid a slow and politicized vaccine rollout and preferential treatment of different kinds of businesses. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of COVID-19 cases have occurred since April. Almost 95% of...
Public Healthmymixfm.com

Bangladesh extends lockdown to combat COVID-19 surge

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh on Monday extended its strictest lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant, with areas bordering India taking the brunt of infections. The south Asian country reported 164 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, its biggest daily...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
North Denver News

Thailand Announces Overnight Curfew to Fight COVID Surge |

Thai government officials Friday announced a seven-hour overnight curfew in the capital, Bangkok, and at least six surrounding provinces as COVID-19 surges in the nation. The announcement came following a lengthy meeting of Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). In a televised statement, CCSA spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said the curfew will run from 9pm to 2am beginning Monday, July 12.
Grocery & SupermaketNewsweek

Thailand Adds Nightly Curfew for Large Swath of Nation as Additional COVID Restriction

Thailand is adding a nightly curfew for a large swath of the Southeast Asian nation as an additional COVID-19 restriction to curb rising rates of infections and deaths. The curfew takes effect on Monday for residents in the capital of Bangkok and five surrounding provinces as well as four southern provinces, the Associated Press reported. People will be ordered to stay inside from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Other restrictions include a ban on gatherings of more than five people and unnecessary travel.
Public HealthFlight Global.com

Thailand extends financial aid to airlines amid record Covid-19 surge

Thailand has extended financial measures to help its carriers to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) says in a 10 July announcement that it will be extending relief measures for the airline industry until the end of September. Airports of Thailand, which...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand expands lockdown areas as COVID-19 cases surge

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - The Thai government on Sunday announced plans for a tighter lockdown in Bangkok and high-risk provinces next week, suspending most domestic flights and expanding curfew areas after the country reported a third straight day of record COVID-19 case numbers. Thailand reported 11,397 infections and 101...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Thailand tightens measures as daily cases cross 10,000

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has tightened coronavirus restrictions further as daily cases surpassed 10,000 and the death toll hit a record 141 despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces. The surge since April has overwhelmed hospitals, strained the economy and thrown tourism recovery plans in doubt. The vaccine rollout, hindered by supply problems, is slugging with some 5% of the population fully vaccinated and 15% only partially. Cases have been climbing particularly in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The government imposed additional measures overnight including a ban on any gatherings and activities that can spread the virus, including anti-government rallies that have criticized Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s handling of the pandemic.
Traveltheedgemarkets.com

Thailand plans more travel limits as Covid-19 deaths hit record

BANGKOK (July 17): Thailand is looking to introduce more restrictions on movement as authorities on Saturday reported record numbers of new cases and deaths, despite partial lockdowns in Bangkok and nine other provinces this week. The country's Covid-19 task force reported 10,082 new coronavirus cases and 141 additional deaths, both...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Barcelona to reimpose curfew to fight virus surge

Barcelona and other cities in northeastern Spain will reimpose a night-time curfew starting this weekend to fight a surge in virus cases after the measure won court approval on Friday. The curfew is aimed at discouraging social gatherings on beaches and in parks to curb a spike in cases of...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Guatemala tightens restrictions after COVID-19 cases surge

GUATEMALA CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - The Guatemalan government declared on Tuesday a "state of prevention" for the entire country, limiting outdoor meetings and public demonstrations, after a dramatic spike in the number of COVID-19 cases last week. Mass events were suspended for several months during the start of the...
Protestswsau.com

Thai youth activists to go ahead with protest despite gatherings ban

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai youth activists vowed to stage a protest on Sunday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, despite a nation-wide ban on public gatherings imposed by the government amid surging coronavirus cases. Youth-led demonstrations last year attracted hundreds of thousands of people across the country,...
ProtestsTrumann Democrat

Thai police use tear gas against anti-government protesters

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thai police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters who held a rally in Bangkok despite coronavirus restrictions banning gatherings of more than five people. The demonstrators were demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government step down, insisting the...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy