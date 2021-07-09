Shonda Rhimes expands her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix

Shonda Rhimes (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Hollywood shot caller Shonda Rhimes extended her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix on Thursday, July 8. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” creator signed with the streaming powerhouse in 2017 and has had huge success with shows like “Bridgerton,” which has been renewed for three more seasons.

Rhimes’ new deal covers her, her production company, Shondaland; and her producing partner, Betsy Beers. A few additions to the contract include producing feature films as well as potential gaming and VR content. The deal also includes a branding and merchandise deal for Shondaland, which will add live events and experiences.

“When Ted [Sarandos] and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown. Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset, and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once,” Rhimes told Deadline.

“Ted, Bela and the entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse. The Shondaland team and I are thrilled and excited to be expanding our relationship with our content partners at Netflix,” she said.

