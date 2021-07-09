Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Shonda Rhimes expands her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJ6Sy_0as5WN9u00
Shonda Rhimes (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Hollywood shot caller Shonda Rhimes extended her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix on Thursday, July 8. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” creator signed with the streaming powerhouse in 2017 and has had huge success with shows like “Bridgerton,” which has been renewed for three more seasons.

Rhimes’ new deal covers her, her production company, Shondaland; and her producing partner, Betsy Beers. A few additions to the contract include producing feature films as well as potential gaming and VR content. The deal also includes a branding and merchandise deal for Shondaland, which will add live events and experiences.

“When Ted [Sarandos] and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown. Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset, and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once,” Rhimes told Deadline.

“Ted, Bela and the entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse. The Shondaland team and I are thrilled and excited to be expanding our relationship with our content partners at Netflix,” she said.

Continue reading on the next page.

Comments / 0

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#New Deal#Shondaland#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Jada Pinkett Smith rocking new hairdo (photo)

As some fans may know, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has not rocked long hair most likely because she has been losing hair for years now. The wife of Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith has been very candid about her hair loss, which has not been shoulder-length since her Menace II Society and “A Different World” days of the early 1990s. She has been outspoken on the subject mostly on her award-winning Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”
POTUSPosted by
rolling out

Gayle King bans unvaccinated relatives from Thanksgiving vacation

Gayle King plans to “ban” unvaccinated relatives from her Thanksgiving celebrations. The 66-year-old presenter addressed the “problem” of people not taking up coronavirus vaccinations so she’s decided to take drastic action with her own family in the hope it will make them change their minds. Speaking to Dr. Anthony Fauci,...
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled 4 Of Its Original Shows At Once

Though it used to be known as the place where cancelled shows could go for another chance, Netflix these days has a reputation for mercilessly cancelling its own shows before their natural lifespan is up. And that’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon: the streaming giant has just cancelled another four series at once. This time, the platform has decided to clear out much of its recent sitcom programming.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

NBC canceled the top show on Netflix, but it might get a movie finale

Long before Netflix’s original shows and movies were winning awards, the streaming service was a kingmaker for licensed content. Breaking Bad may be the most significant success story, attracting countless viewers that would never have found the show on AMC. Nowadays, Netflix is more concerned with originals, but every so often, another show finds new life on the service. The latest is NBC’s epic supernatural drama series Manifest. For weeks now, Manifest has been sitting at or near the top of Netflix’s top 10 list. Unfortunately, the show’s rapid and seemingly random ascent also happened to come right before NBC announced...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Shonda Rhimes receives gigantic raise at Netflix

TV mogul Shonda Rhimes reportedly negotiated a new incentive-laden deal with Neflix that could be a significant increase of the mega-deal she already had. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes has finalized a contract that, with built-in bonuses, sees her going from being paid “merely” $100 to $150 million up to a gargantuan $300 to $400 million to create more shows, live experiences and other content for the next five years with the streaming leader.
Los Angeles, CArobbreport.com

The House That ‘Grey’s’ Built: Shonda Rhimes Lists Her Los Angeles Mansion for $25 Million

It was only 2.5 years ago, after an exhaustive and exhausting five-year renovation and restoration, that television titan Shonda Rhimes wrote in Architectural Digest that her three young daughters “will grow up” and “become women” while living in the Los Angeles mansion she scooped up in early 2014 for $8.8 million from sitcom star Patricia Heaton. Indeed, she said loved the house.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Kenya Barris Exited $100 Million Netflix Deal Because He Couldn’t Be Edgy: ‘Netflix Became CBS’

Kenya Barris wasn’t the first high-profile showrunner to strike up a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix (he joined the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy), but he was the first notable creator to walk away. News broke last October that Barris was looking for an exit from his reported $100 million deal with Netflix. A new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter confirms Barris got out of the deal in January. The showrunner also spoke about his Netflix departure for the first time in detail. According to THR, Barris’ “Netflix marriage had been imperfect” because he “wasn’t willing to be the broadly commercial producer that the streamer wanted him to be, and Netflix wasn’t interested in being the edgy home that Barris craved.”
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Former Netflix Executive Cindy Holland Joins Genvid as Adviser

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s former vice president of original content, has joined the livestreaming technology company Genvid as an adviser, the company said on Thursday. In her new role, Holland will advise with content strategy and acquisition for a publishing subsidiary of the company, Genvid Entertainment. Other advisers include Anna Sweet, the CEO of J. J. Abrams’ and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Games, and Matthew Ball, the former head of strategy at Amazon Studios.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Mr. Iglesias’ Season 3: Canceled Or Renewed By Netflix?

Fans of the comedian, Gabriel Iglesias may wonder if Season 3 of his Netflix series, Mr. Iglesias is returning to Netflix. According to the streaming service, the concept of the show is that it follows a “hilarious high school teacher [that] tries to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students at his alma matter.” Keep reading to find out of Netflix renews or cancels a Season 3 (or Part 4) of Mr. Iglesias.
Businessmakeuseof.com

Spielberg Partners With Netflix: What Does This Mean for Streaming?

In a major move for the streaming company, Steven Spielberg is partnering with Netflix. The partnership with Amblin Partners, the film and TV production studio led by the veteran director, will include multiple new feature films per year for Netflix. With Netflix already leading the entertainment streaming market with the...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

It’s a big weekend when it comes to what’s new on streaming over the next few days, as each of the major platforms has a lot to offer. There are a range of original movies and TV series for subscribers to enjoy, as well as some freshly licensed titles here and there. Let’s take a look at the best of what’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video from Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th.
Behind Viral VideosHuffingtonPost

Shonda Rhimes And Netflix Extend Deal To Include Potential Gaming Content

Shonda Rhimes and Netflix have announced they are extending their partnership to potentially include gaming content, among other additions. The expanded deal will give Netflix and Rhimes’s production company, Shondaland, the opportunity to “exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films as well as potential gaming and virtual reality content,” Netflix said in a statement on Thursday.
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Shonda Rhimes asks $25M for 1920-era Hancock Park manse

A week after cutting a multiyear contract with Netflix, TV powerhouse Shonda Rhimes is looking to cut a deal for her Hancock Park compound. Rhimes is asking $25 million for the renovated Italian villa-style home, according to the Wall Street Journal. She bought the home in 2014 for $8.8 million.
TV Showsjacksonvillefreepress.com

Obamas Readying Film and TV Event ‘Blackout’ for Netflix

BY LESLEY GOLDBERG – via www.hollywoodreporter.com – The scripted project will focus on six love stories, each penned by a different writer. The Obamas’ Higher Ground and Fatherhood producers Temple Hill are re-teaming for a new project at Netflix. The companies are developing Blackout, a film and TV “event” that...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Netflix Is Exploring Virtual Reality and Gaming Content With Shonda Rhimes

Netflix on Thursday announced a new deal with Shonda Rhimes — the mastermind behind the streaming platform’s most-watched series, Bridgerton — that will support the development of feature films and an expansion into virtual reality and gaming. “The newly expanded partnership will give Netflix and Shondaland Media the opportunity to...
TV & Videosuploadvr.com

Prolific Producer Shonda Rhimes Could Make VR Content For Netflix

Prolific producer and Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes could expand her work into VR content at Netflix. Rhimes and Netflix are extending a content relationship with Rhimes’ Shondaland Media after the original partnership ironed out in 2017 helped break records this year for the streaming company with 82 million households tuning in within the first month to Shondaland’s steamy show Bridgerton. The show is already renewed through season four with spin-offs planned as well and more content in the works at Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy