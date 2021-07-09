Eden Corn Festival drops admission fee, capacity limitations

The Festival of Grapes has reversed course and will now hold a special edition of the festival in September. According to a post on organization's Facebook page, the 54th annual Festival will run Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. The event will be limited and will return to the 3rd weekend in September of 2022. The decision was made by the Festival Board, in cooperation with the festival's wine and beer vendor, Merritt Winery, and the village of Silver Creek, after a reviewing recent changes in the New York COVID-19 restrictions.