Eden Corn Festival drops admission fee, capacity limitations
EDEN, N.Y. — The 57th annual Eden Corn Festival is going back to its roots this summer. This year, it’s free, and there are no capacity limitations. “Final preparations are well underway!!!!” festival organizers said in a press release. “With most COVID restrictions having been relaxed, and after careful consideration, the Eden Corn Festival Board of Directors feel that they can once again make this year's festival free to the general public and not have admission gates to monitor attendance and capacity.”spectrumlocalnews.com
