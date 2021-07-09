London’s 6 Best Pop-Ups & Residences Right Now

Soko Glam's summer sale is here, and we're stocking up on skin-care favorites and more. Whether you have acne-prone skin or looking to brighten your complexion, Soko Glam has got you covered with skin-nourishing products for the summer. Give your skin some extra love with spot treatments, sheet masks, and serums that will leave your skin looking and feeling its best. Keep your skin protected with antioxidant-rich products and sunscreens. Get exclusive discounts on beloved brands like Saturday Skin, Neogen, Klairs, and more. All you need to do enter code "SOKOSUMMER" at checkout and enjoy 20 percent off these amazing K-Beauty finds. Keep reading to shop our top picks.