Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 18:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Lavaca River near Edna. * Until Sunday evening. * At 1:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.8 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Friday was 21.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with the river one third of a mile wide near the Highway 59 bridge flooding secondary roads and bridges along the river. Livestock are isolated and potentially drown. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.6 feet on 04/13/1969.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Edna, TX
Hallettsville, TX
Jackson County, TX
#Flood Plain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Noaa Weather#Lavaca#Jackson Counties
