Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 939 AM CDT, the public continues to report flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, El Jardin Elementary School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, Gallegos Elementary School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, North Brownsville Little League, Villa Pancho, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Southmost Elementary School, Lopez High School, Hanna High School, South Point, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch and Besteiro Middle School. On and around frontage roads, as well as low-lying areas are the most likely places to experience minor flooding.