Conservatives have spent a year riling up their base against diversity and inclusion education. People like Brittany Hogan got caught in the crossfire. Hogan was the director of educational equity and diversity for the Rockwood School District in St. Louis County, Missouri, the only Black woman in a district leadership role, until a group of “concerned parents” went after her and other educators for their efforts to teach a more diverse curriculum. Parents questioned Hogan’s credentials and complained about her staff. School board meetings devolved into shouting matches, and metal detectors had to be installed. Hogan, hounded by online harassment and threats, finally resigned this spring. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke to Hogan about what happened. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.