Police issue shelter-in-place order, shots fired at MassDOT in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Middleborough Police along with Massachusetts State Police are continuing their search for an “armed and dangerous” gunman who they say fired shots at a Massachusetts Department of Transportation facility at 201 West Gove Street.

Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents living on Evergreen Drive and West Grove Street.

Officials told Boston 25 that four to five shots were fired inside the facility before the suspect fled on foot into the nearby woods.

MSP reports that at 9:14 a.m., in the area of Grove Street, a male suspect reportedly was wearing fatigues.

Officials say that witnesses described the suspect as light-skinned Black or Asian male at approximately 5′10″ tall, wearing a bucket hat. They added that the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and ask the public to not approach him.

MassDOT announced that Rt. 28 north and southbound between Anderson Avenue and West Street in Middleborough are currently closed in both directions due to the ongoing incident.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area while the scene remains active, but ask if anyone saw someone fitting the suspect’s description to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group