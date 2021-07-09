The Real Reason You Can Only Buy These Liquors At The Airport

While many of us might feel ambivalent about international travel, we are less likely to feel the same way about the retail opportunities that come before we get on a long-haul flight, particularly if were savvy about what to get at duty-free. What might seem like a high-priced retail space filled with goods you can only find at luxury department stores can carry bargains or one-of-a-kind items you might have wished you had picked up as soon as you arrived home, and these include candy and liquor.