Utopia or Dystopia? Book Artists Respond to the World We Live In

Artist-centered publisher X Artists’ Books has released Kim Schoen’s (Art MFA 05) Baragouin, a book companion to Schoen’s video work of the same name. Baragouin is based on Schoen’s 2021 video installation commissioned by the Edith-Russ-Haus für Medienkunst (Edith Russ Site for Media Art) in Oldenburg, Germany, after receiving the gallery’s annual six-month work grant in 2019. The experimental video work, which was filmed in a now-closed LA-based sculpture showroom, launched in tandem with the international group exhibition Language for Sale at the Edith-Russ-Haus, which ran from March 22–June 12. Baragouin, which translates to “gibberish” or “unintelligible” from French, served as the centerpiece of the exhibition, which emphasized “nonsense” and “rhetorical and linguistic moments of transition.”
