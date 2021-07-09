Wayne Couzens: Sarah Everard killer linked to 2015 indecent exposure incident

A London police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in the latest development in a case that has shocked Britain. Firearms officer Wayne Couzens snatched Everard when she was walking home from a friend’s house in March, and her body was found by police a week later. Couzens, 48, had already admitted to abducting and raping Everard, but he entered a guilty plea to her murder on Friday in an apparent attempt to get leniency ahead of his sentencing hearing in September. Couzens’ lawyer said in court that the plea shows “remorse for what he did and, as he put it to us this morning, he will bear the burden for the rest of his life.” According to BBC News, Everard’s mother threw up her hands in exasperation after hearing those words. Couzens will face his sentencing hearing on Sept. 29.