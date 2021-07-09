Cancel
Wayne Couzens: Sarah Everard killer linked to 2015 indecent exposure incident

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMet Police officer Wayne Couzens was accused of indecent exposure by a woman six years before he murdered Sarah Everard, it has emerged. Kent Police is now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over whether it handled the allegations in 2015 properly. It also examining allegations...

