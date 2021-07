(OCEAN GROVE, NJ) -- The Jersey Shore Arts Center (JSAC) Run for the Arts 5K - Honor Run - will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 8:00am in Ocean Grove. In honor of this year's 20th anniversary of the Twin Towers attack and the heroic dedication of our first responders and medical workers, the race is including an additional Honor Ribbon fund drive for the Ocean Grove Fire Department and First Aid Squads, as well as the Neptune PBA. The funds from the purchase of the Honor Ribbons will go to these organizations. Their goal is to raise $3000, which will be split among the 3 first responder organizations. This year's funds from the 5K event will go towards JSAC programs and sponsored events, and historic preservation of the Old Neptune High School.