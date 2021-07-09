Cancel
This Way Up: Aisling Bea’s Bittersweet, Life-affirming Tragicomedy

wmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you enjoy Catastrophe (Sharon Horgan), Normal People (Irish accents), Starstruck (rom-coms) or Feel Good (something offbeat and light, yet still dealing with deep personal tragedy), then you will likely find yourself enchanted by This Way Up, created by and starring Aisling Bea. This Way Up follows a character played...

MusicNME

Aisling Bea: “Making people laugh is like a drug”

Being funny is a difficult job. Doing it in front of hundreds of people in the pissing rain is next to impossible. Yet as she shelters under a too-small umbrella while a minor storm batters London’s Regent’s Park, Aisling Bea is, somehow, still hilarious. “We’re alive and we’re out!” announces...
TV & VideosPosted by
newschain

Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown, and why their new TV show is something we all need in our lives

On the day Aisling Bea found out she had won a Bafta Craft award last year, she had been knocked off her bike and felt lucky to be alive. “It definitely put the Bafta into perspective,” recalls the Kildare-born comedian, actress and writer, 37. “The awards were virtual, due to lockdown, so I won watching it in my sling and flip flops, in the garden with a few pals – and it ended up feeling far more special as a result.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aisling Bea's Hulu comedy This Way Up has found a graceful way to tackle the pandemic in Season 2

"Our slow but steady emergence from the worst of the pandemic has presented a problem for television," says Matthew Gilbert. "We had plenty of thoughtful doom-and-gloom shows — I May Destroy You, Ozark — to get us through the dystopian days, and no shortage of feel-good watches — Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso — when we needed to be reminded of the light at the end of the tunnel. But now that the light is upon us, the tunnel fading from view, what are modern-day TV shows to do? Ignore the pandemic, like The Unicorn? Place it center stage, like Superstore? Focus on the continuing feelings of isolation, or fixate on the relief? This Way Up, which drops its second season on Hulu on Friday, has found a graceful middle ground, respecting and straddling the themes of loneliness and hope without harping on them. This Way Up is an overlooked, bingeable gem. I polished off the first season in a weekend, the 20-minute, six episode format irresistibly Fleabag-esque, but lighter and more buoyant ― more quips, slightly less desperation behind them. If humor was how Fleabag distanced herself from the world, then it’s how Aine processes it earnestly, choosing the medicine of laughter time and time again, without ever forgetting it’s a medicine...The second season takes place in a nebulous spot in Before Times, when the sight of a face mask was off-putting and we could all still marvel about 'how crazy the news is,' as Richard puts it. It neither omits the pandemic nor is defined by it, but is clearly informed by it."
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘This Way Up’ Season 2: Aisling Bea’s Mental Health Comedic Drama With Sharon Hogan Features Great Performances, But Needs More Therapeutic Time [Review]

Explorations of mental health have become increasingly common in comedy-dramas over the last few years, from “Lady Dynamite” to ”You’re The Worst” to ”Fleabag.” Something about the structure of a 22-minute, often short season show lends itself perfectly to the topic, allowing for an equal balance of seriousness and levity.
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Aisling Bea’s Bafta-winning This Way Up returns for series two

A very welcome second series of Aisling Bea’s Bafta-winning comedy begins in trademark loose-form style. Aine (Bea) shares a sauna with her older sister Shona (Sharon Horgan) while discussing Shona’s decision to grow a fringe and Aine’s upcoming first date with the repressed Richard (The Crown’s Tobias Menzies). “Be careful,” warns Shona, for, of course, when we first met Aine she was just recovering from a breakdown and now lives on a jittery, wise-cracking edge. She’s still teaching English as a foreign language, using Love Island as a guide to regional accents, while Shona has decided to marry boyfriend Vish.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Aisling Bea’s This Way Up Is Back With Even More Meaningful Laughs Than Before

If you blasted through season one of This Way Up like we did, you’ll be very happy to know that the comedy is finally back on our screens this week. In the two years since the first series aired on Channel 4, the global pandemic has changed our world forever, bringing new meaning to many of the show’s themes, including loneliness, mental health and the importance of family.
TV SeriesNew York Post

Aisling Bea dishes on Season 2 of ‘This Way Up’

“This Way Up” creator/star Aisling Bea makes no bones about deconstructing romcom tropes in her six-episode comedy series. “In Season 1, what I didn’t want to do was to have it look like the cause of Aine’s problems was a man,” the Irish-born comedian/actress told The Post about her on-screen alter ego — who, in the series premiere, was discharged from a sanitarium after an emotional breakdown.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

THIS WAY UP Season 2 Now on Hulu. Here’s The New Clip!

Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, “Living With Yourself;” “Quiz”) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe;” “Military Wives”). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, “The Crown;” “Game of Thrones”) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, “Game of Thrones;” “Luther”) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil;” “The Brink”)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?
TV Seriesrepublic-online.com

Roush Review: ‘The End’ Wants to Be a Life-Affirming Comedy About Death

