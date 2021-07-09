6 Easy Ways to Organize Your Closet, According to Professionals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You don’t need me to tell you that The Container Store is a great option for storage solutions, but you may not know that their shelves are stocked with more than the stackable plastic totes you use for scrapbook supplies and holiday decorations. A lot more. The Container Store is one of my favorite places to shop for home “stuff” because its storage and organization options are both functional and design-forward— like the just-launched collection of gorgeous wooden storage solutions in collaboration with Home Edit by iDesign! The collection includes some must-have pieces, each of which will make your life easier and more efficient. They’re crafted from durable, sustainably sourced, lightweight wood that’ll seamlessly blend in with whatever design elements you’ve got going on in your home. I need them! You need them! Here are my favorite items from the collection.