Scientists explore seamounts in Phoenix Islands Archipelago, gain insights into deep water diversity

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...