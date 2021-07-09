Cancel
Scientists explore seamounts in Phoenix Islands Archipelago, gain insights into deep water diversity

By Schmidt Ocean Institute
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor have identified likely new marine species and deep sea organisms on nine seamounts that were explored for the first time in the remote Phoenix Islands Archipelago. In a 34-day expedition that ended today, scientists also conducted high-resolution seafloor mapping of more than 30,000 square kilometers and video exploration of five additional seamounts.

